2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV CERTIFIED,Sunroof,Heated Seats,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV CERTIFIED,Sunroof,Heated Seats,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662324
  • Stock #: 20N1222
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP8HW022392
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FAMILY DAY SALE!!! Up to $500 OFF ALL inventory!! Come see us today at 700 York Road, Guelph!

ONE Owner!! Ontario vehicle equipped with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, A/C, Alloys, and much more!! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                               

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carproof or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 

Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca  for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Single Owner
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

