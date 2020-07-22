Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

6 Speed, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Package, Keyless Entry & More!

2017 Nissan Qashqai

6 Speed, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Package, Keyless Entry & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5587794
  • Stock #: HW000678
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP4HW000678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Nissan Qashqai Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Qashqai delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, 6-Speed Manual, 5 Passenger.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
6-Speed Manual
am/fm
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

