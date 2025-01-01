Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum, available now at Troys Toys! This eye-catching red Rogue, with its sophisticated brown interior, is more than just a pretty face. Its a versatile crossover designed to make every drive a pleasure, from navigating city streets to tackling weekend getaways. With the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, youll be prepared for whatever the Canadian weather throws your way. This particular Rogue has been well-cared for and has 159,208km on the odometer.

The Rogue SL Platinum is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the premium materials to the advanced technology, this SUV offers a level of comfort and convenience thats hard to beat. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth-shifting CVT transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride. This four-door SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. Visit Troys Toys today and see for yourself why the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum is a must-see!

Here are some of the standout features:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of All-Wheel Drive, providing superior grip and control.
Premium Interior: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of the brown interior, featuring high-quality materials and a refined aesthetic.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the Rogues integrated tech features, designed to enhance your driving experience.
Spacious Versatility: Experience the flexibility of a spacious cabin and ample cargo room, perfect for passengers and gear.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with the Rogues sleek exterior, combining sporty lines with a sophisticated presence.

2017 Nissan Rogue

159,208 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SL

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC842403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2403
  • Mileage 159,208 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
2017 Nissan Rogue