2017 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C2403
- Mileage 159,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum, available now at Troy's Toys! This eye-catching red Rogue, with its sophisticated brown interior, is more than just a pretty face. It's a versatile crossover designed to make every drive a pleasure, from navigating city streets to tackling weekend getaways. With the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, you'll be prepared for whatever the Canadian weather throws your way. This particular Rogue has been well-cared for and has 159,208km on the odometer.
The Rogue SL Platinum is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the premium materials to the advanced technology, this SUV offers a level of comfort and convenience that's hard to beat. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth-shifting CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride. This four-door SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect choice for families or anyone with an active lifestyle. Visit Troy's Toys today and see for yourself why the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum is a must-see!
Here are some of the standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of All-Wheel Drive, providing superior grip and control.
- Premium Interior: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of the brown interior, featuring high-quality materials and a refined aesthetic.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the Rogue's integrated tech features, designed to enhance your driving experience.
- Spacious Versatility: Experience the flexibility of a spacious cabin and ample cargo room, perfect for passengers and gear.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with the Rogue's sleek exterior, combining sporty lines with a sophisticated presence.
Vehicle Features
Troy's Toys
