2017 Nissan Rogue

S, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!

2017 Nissan Rogue

S, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4980180
  • Stock #: HC742731
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8HC742731
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Rogue boasts a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 200 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Reverse Camera
  • USB port
  • STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

