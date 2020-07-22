Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
S AWD Alloys,Back up cam,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

90,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5613528
  • Stock #: 20N1335
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC767167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect condition, Serviced at Nissan since new. Vehicle equipped with Back up Camera, Heated Seats,  Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, and more!! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

