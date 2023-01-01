Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

132,368 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

  1. 1680195305
  2. 1680195396
  3. 1680195396
  4. 1680195396
  5. 1680195396
  6. 1680195395
  7. 1680195395
  8. 1680195395
  9. 1680195395
  10. 1680195395
  11. 1680195395
  12. 1680195395
  13. 1680195395
  14. 1680195395
  15. 1680195395
  16. 1680195395
  17. 1680195395
  18. 1680195395
  19. 1680195395
  20. 1680195396
  21. 1680195396
  22. 1680195396
  23. 1680195396
  24. 1680195396
  25. 1680195395
  26. 1680195395
  27. 1680195396
  28. 1680195396
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,368KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9782041
  • Stock #: 22183R
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC818893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 132,368 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 107,918 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+
 65,364 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory