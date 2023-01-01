2017 Nissan Titan

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 3 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10369179

10369179 Stock #: 505141

505141 VIN: 1N6AA1E50HN505141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 505141

Mileage 144,377 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Exterior Alloy Wheels Truck Cap tinted windows Box Liner Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.