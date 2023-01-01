Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

144,377 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

Platinum Reserve

2017 Nissan Titan

Platinum Reserve

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369179
  • Stock #: 505141
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E50HN505141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 505141
  • Mileage 144,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Truck Cap
tinted windows
Box Liner

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

