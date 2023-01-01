$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
Platinum Reserve
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
144,377KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10369179
- Stock #: 505141
- VIN: 1N6AA1E50HN505141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,377 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Truck Cap
tinted windows
Box Liner
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
