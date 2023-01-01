$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2017 Polaris Slingshot
2017 Polaris Slingshot
SLR
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,686KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9843767
- Stock #: 119710
- VIN: 57XAARFA7H8119710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 15,686 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5