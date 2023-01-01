Menu
2017 Polaris Slingshot

15,686 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SLR

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

15,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9843767
  • Stock #: 119710
  • VIN: 57XAARFA7H8119710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 15,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

