2017 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5"
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$21,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2017 DODGE RAM 1500
Quad Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
5.7L HEMI V8, Only 116,000 dealer maintained kms!
1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
Loaded, Metallic Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Colour matched bumpers skirts and trim
Tow Package, Rear Camera, Tri-fold tonneau cover
20" Chrome Wheels
Beautiful Truck, Very well maintained Low Kms....This is the one you waited for!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SUMMER SALE PRICED $21,888 + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
