Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> 2017 DODGE RAM 1500</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Quad Cab, <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4x4</strong></span>, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.7L HEMI V8</strong>, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>116,000</strong> </span>dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded, Metallic Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Colour matched bumpers skirts and trim</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Tow Package, Rear Camera, Tri-fold tonneau cover  </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>20 Chrome Wheels </p><p style=text-align: center;>Beautiful Truck, Very well maintained Low Kms....This is the one you waited for!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SUMMER SALE PRICED $21,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2017 RAM 1500

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1720046689
  2. 1720046689
  3. 1720046689
  4. 1720046689
  5. 1720046688
  6. 1720046687
  7. 1720046688
  8. 1720046687
  9. 1720046688
  10. 1720046689
  11. 1720046688
  12. 1720046687
  13. 1720046686
  14. 1720046689
  15. 1720046689
  16. 1720046689
  17. 1720046689
  18. 1720046689
  19. 1720046688
  20. 1720046686
  21. 1720046688
  22. 1720046686
  23. 1720046687
  24. 1720046687
  25. 1720046686
  26. 1720046687
  27. 1720046685
  28. 1720046688
  29. 1720046684
  30. 1720046688
  31. 1720046684
  32. 1720046686
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT1HS708921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ELECTRIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Super Clean 2017 DODGE RAM 1500

Quad Cab, 4x4, With every important option!

5.7L HEMI V8, Only 116,000 dealer maintained kms!

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

Loaded, Metallic Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Colour matched bumpers skirts and trim

Tow Package, Rear Camera, Tri-fold tonneau cover  

20" Chrome Wheels 

Beautiful Truck, Very well maintained Low Kms....This is the one you waited for!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SUMMER SALE PRICED $21,888 + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Kodiak for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Kodiak 0 $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 171,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX for sale in Guelph, ON
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX 191,454 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500