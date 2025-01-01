Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2017 RAM 1500

163,820 KM

$19,995

2017 RAM 1500

Express

12109511

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
163,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AT6HG768683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # C8683
  • Mileage 163,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020

2017 RAM 1500