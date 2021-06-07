Menu
2017 RAM 1500

60,935 KM

Details Description Features

$45,826

+ tax & licensing
$45,826

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

$45,826

+ taxes & licensing

60,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7302839
  • Stock #: 20-1104B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,935 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
PEARL WHITE
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Pickup Box Lighting
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alter...
LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

