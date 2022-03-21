$39,977 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8744276

8744276 Stock #: 22-388A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,092 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 4-Corner Air Suspension Class IV Hitch Receiver Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Lower Two-Tone Paint Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors PEARL WHITE Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) Single-Disc Remote CD Player PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate WHITE GOLD ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Requires Subscription RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD INSERTS

