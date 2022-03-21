$39,977+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,092 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Longhorn, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
4-Corner Air Suspension
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
PEARL WHITE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
WHITE GOLD
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Requires Subscription
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/GOLD INSERTS
