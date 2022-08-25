$33,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREWCAB ST / REV CAM! / CLEAN CARFAX / HEMI!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9003028
- Stock #: 4181
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG787883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 64,510 KM
Vehicle Description
ST! Clean Carfax! Reverse Cam! Low kms! We present you this 2017 Ram 1500 Hemi ST with only 64,000 kms! The Ram ST Hemi is the perfect work truck, with the 5.7L Hemi engine and standard size box, along with a tonneau cover. This Ram 1500 ST also has the front bench seat, allowing for a total of 6 passengers. Along with the tonneau cover, the Ram comes with full weather tech mats, bluetooth audio and calling, reverse camera, 4x4, steering wheel controls, voice command, cruise control, towing controls, touch screen infotainment system, and more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
