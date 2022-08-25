Menu
2017 RAM 1500

64,510 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD CREWCAB ST / REV CAM! / CLEAN CARFAX / HEMI!

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREWCAB ST / REV CAM! / CLEAN CARFAX / HEMI!

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

64,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9003028
  • Stock #: 4181
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG787883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 64,510 KM

Vehicle Description

ST! Clean Carfax! Reverse Cam! Low kms! We present you this 2017 Ram 1500 Hemi ST with only 64,000 kms! The Ram ST Hemi is the perfect work truck, with the 5.7L Hemi engine and standard size box, along with a tonneau cover. This Ram 1500 ST also has the front bench seat, allowing for a total of 6 passengers. Along with the tonneau cover, the Ram comes with full weather tech mats, bluetooth audio and calling, reverse camera, 4x4, steering wheel controls, voice command, cruise control, towing controls, touch screen infotainment system, and more! 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

