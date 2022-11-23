$29,997+ tax & licensing
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
97,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9338671
- Stock #: 22-725A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 97,690 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7