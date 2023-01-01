Menu
2017 RAM 1500

118,577 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,577KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9997172
  Stock #: 742228
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT3HS742228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

