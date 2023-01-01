2017 RAM 2500

$55,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 8 2 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,824 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

