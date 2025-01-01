$35,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
2017 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,227KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ5HG700225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # C0225
- Mileage 134,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 174,643 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Titan Pro-4X 164,608 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base 169,951 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2017 RAM 2500