2017 Subaru BRZ

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Sport-tech, 6-Speed, Navigation, Rear Camera, Leather/Suede, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & Much More!

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5480922
  • Stock #: H9602828
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC18H9602828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
Vehicle Description

*This Subaru BRZ Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru BRZ boasts a 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission. USB Port, Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, 4 Passenger, 17" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a trustworthy BRZ today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Alloy Wheels
6-Speed Manual
am/fm
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Navigation System
Reverse Camera
17" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

