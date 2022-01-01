Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

38,895 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

SPORT-TECH/MANUAL/ LOW KM/ NAVIGATION

2017 Subaru BRZ

SPORT-TECH/MANUAL/ LOW KM/ NAVIGATION

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8109625
  • Stock #: 4025
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC10H9603861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38,895 KM

Vehicle Description

6-SPEED MANUAL, FULLY-LOADED, NAVIGATION! The BRZ bursted onto the sports car scene and made a huge impact! Thanks to its sharp styling, signature Toyota/Subaru build quality, and its amazing driving experience, the BRZ quickly became one of the best selling sports cars in the market. 

Options and Features include: Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Leather/Suede Interior, Performance Data Recorder, Touch Screen Radio, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Inputs, Push Button Start, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

