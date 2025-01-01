$18,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious sedan that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Legacy LIMITED, available now at Troy's Toys! This stylish grey sedan features a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L H4 engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, ensuring a confident and enjoyable driving experience.
With its All-Wheel Drive system, this Legacy is ready to tackle any road conditions, from snowy city streets to winding country roads. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who values comfort and versatility. This Legacy has been well-maintained and boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Subaru Legacy LIMITED:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience the ultimate in traction and control with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Drive with confidence no matter the weather.
- Spacious Interior: The Legacy's roomy cabin offers comfortable seating for five adults, while its generous cargo space easily accommodates your luggage or weekend gear.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.5L H4 engine delivers a balance of power and efficiency, allowing you to enjoy your adventures without breaking the bank at the pump.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: The CVT transmission provides a seamless and responsive driving experience, ensuring smooth acceleration and effortless highway cruising.
- Safety First: The Legacy comes standard with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including advanced airbags, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
With only 154,624 km on the odometer, this 2017 Subaru Legacy LIMITED is ready for many more adventures. Visit Troy's Toys today to experience this fantastic vehicle firsthand!
