<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious sedan that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Legacy LIMITED, available now at Troys Toys! This stylish grey sedan features a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L H4 engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, ensuring a confident and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>With its All-Wheel Drive system, this Legacy is ready to tackle any road conditions, from snowy city streets to winding country roads. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who values comfort and versatility. This Legacy has been well-maintained and boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most exciting features of this Subaru Legacy LIMITED:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience the ultimate in traction and control with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Drive with confidence no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Legacys roomy cabin offers comfortable seating for five adults, while its generous cargo space easily accommodates your luggage or weekend gear.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 2.5L H4 engine delivers a balance of power and efficiency, allowing you to enjoy your adventures without breaking the bank at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> The CVT transmission provides a seamless and responsive driving experience, ensuring smooth acceleration and effortless highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The Legacy comes standard with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including advanced airbags, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</li></ol><p>With only 154,624 km on the odometer, this 2017 Subaru Legacy LIMITED is ready for many more adventures. Visit Troys Toys today to experience this fantastic vehicle firsthand!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

