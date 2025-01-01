$16,495+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
2.5I TOURING W/TECH PKG
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C8626
- Mileage 156,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? Feast your eyes on this beautiful 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring with the Technology Package, now available at Troy's Toys! This versatile SUV, dressed in a striking blue exterior and boasting a luxurious brown interior, is ready to tackle both city streets and rugged terrain. With a reliable gasoline engine, smooth Variable transmission, and the legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive system, you'll experience confidence and control in any driving condition. This Outback has been well-maintained and shows just 156,373km on the odometer, offering you years of reliable driving pleasure.
This Outback isn't just about practicality; it's about enjoying the journey. The 2017 Touring trim offers premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, you'll appreciate the thoughtfully designed interior, offering both space and comfort for you and your passengers. This Outback is the perfect companion for weekend getaways, family adventures, or your daily commute.
Here are five standout features of this exceptional Subaru Outback:
- Legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Technology Package: Enjoy advanced features for added safety and convenience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.
- Variable Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient driving.
- Eye-catching Exterior: Make a statement with its stylish design and blue exterior.
