Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? Feast your eyes on this beautiful 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring with the Technology Package, now available at Troys Toys! This versatile SUV, dressed in a striking blue exterior and boasting a luxurious brown interior, is ready to tackle both city streets and rugged terrain. With a reliable gasoline engine, smooth Variable transmission, and the legendary Subaru All-Wheel Drive system, youll experience confidence and control in any driving condition. This Outback has been well-maintained and shows just 156,373km on the odometer, offering you years of reliable driving pleasure.

This Outback isnt just about practicality; its about enjoying the journey. The 2017 Touring trim offers premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, youll appreciate the thoughtfully designed interior, offering both space and comfort for you and your passengers. This Outback is the perfect companion for weekend getaways, family adventures, or your daily commute.

Here are five standout features of this exceptional Subaru Outback:

Legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
Technology Package: Enjoy advanced features for added safety and convenience.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.
Variable Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient driving.
Eye-catching Exterior: Make a statement with its stylish design and blue exterior.

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
156,373KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCTC0H3378626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C8626
  • Mileage 156,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

