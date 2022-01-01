Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

118,895 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

STI/ CLEAN CARFAX/ NAV/ SUNROOF

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8109094
  VIN: JF1VA2T68H9808902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,895 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, NAVIGATION, LOADED. This tastefully modded Subaru is in excellent shape, and is finished in the infamous "World Rally Blue". The Subaru WRX STi is notorious world-wide for being one of the most capable sports cars, in any terrain you want! With engineering drawn from its legendary Rally-Car counterparts, the STI offers a unique, "Rally car for the road" driving experience. With a turbocharged Boxer, a 6-speed manual transmission, and one of the best symetrical all-wheel drive systems in the industry, the STi can do it all!

 

Options Include: Navigation, Google Headunit, Power Sunroof, Leather/ Suede Interior, Alloy Wheels, Rear Wing, Quad Exhaust, Cobb AccessPort, Blind Spot Detection, Flat Bottom Steering Wheels, Heated Seats, Limited Slip Differentials, and more!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

