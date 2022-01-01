2017 Subaru WRX

+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
ACCIDENT-FREE, NAVIGATION, LOADED. This tastefully modded Subaru is in excellent shape, and is finished in the infamous "World Rally Blue". The Subaru WRX STi is notorious world-wide for being one of the most capable sports cars, in any terrain you want! With engineering drawn from its legendary Rally-Car counterparts, the STI offers a unique, "Rally car for the road" driving experience. With a turbocharged Boxer, a 6-speed manual transmission, and one of the best symetrical all-wheel drive systems in the industry, the STi can do it all!
Options Include: Navigation, Google Headunit, Power Sunroof, Leather/ Suede Interior, Alloy Wheels, Rear Wing, Quad Exhaust, Cobb AccessPort, Blind Spot Detection, Flat Bottom Steering Wheels, Heated Seats, Limited Slip Differentials, and more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9