2017 Subaru WRX

73,417 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

STI Sport-tech Custom/ Accident-Free

2017 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech Custom/ Accident-Free

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9288913
  • VIN: JF1VA2Y62H9838874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baby Blue & Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,417 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT-TECH, LOADED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER. Royal City Fine Cars presents this one of a kind 2017 Subaru WRX STi in excellent condition. This STi has been heavely modified to give it undeniable personality and road presence. Production of Subarus Rally-Inspired STi has sadly come to an end, this generation being the last of the infamous breed. The 2.5L Turbocharged boxer sends power to all 4 wheels thanks to Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-wheel drive system.

Options and features include: AWD, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, power sunroof, power front seats, leather interior, blind spot detection, heated seats, 6-speed manual transmission, Tomei exhaust, navigation system,  HID lights, and much more!

 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

