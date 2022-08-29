$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2017 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-tech Custom/ Accident-Free
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9288913
- VIN: JF1VA2Y62H9838874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baby Blue & Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,417 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT-TECH, LOADED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER. Royal City Fine Cars presents this one of a kind 2017 Subaru WRX STi in excellent condition. This STi has been heavely modified to give it undeniable personality and road presence. Production of Subarus Rally-Inspired STi has sadly come to an end, this generation being the last of the infamous breed. The 2.5L Turbocharged boxer sends power to all 4 wheels thanks to Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-wheel drive system.
Options and features include: AWD, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, power sunroof, power front seats, leather interior, blind spot detection, heated seats, 6-speed manual transmission, Tomei exhaust, navigation system, HID lights, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.