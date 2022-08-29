$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Premium
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
126,054KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095743
- Stock #: 205955
- VIN: JF2GPADC6HH205955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,054 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
