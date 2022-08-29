Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

126,054 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i Premium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9095743
  2. 9095743
  3. 9095743
  4. 9095743
  5. 9095743
  6. 9095743
  7. 9095743
  8. 9095743
  9. 9095743
  10. 9095743
  11. 9095743
  12. 9095743
  13. 9095743
  14. 9095743
  15. 9095743
  16. 9095743
  17. 9095743
  18. 9095743
  19. 9095743
  20. 9095743
  21. 9095743
  22. 9095743
  23. 9095743
  24. 9095743
  25. 9095743
  26. 9095743
  27. 9095743
  28. 9095743
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,054KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095743
  • Stock #: 205955
  • VIN: JF2GPADC6HH205955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 205955
  • Mileage 126,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2004 Toyota 4Runner ...
 292,956 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Co...
 84,830 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 Tiptron...
 177,846 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory