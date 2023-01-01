Menu
2017 Tesla Model S

147,000 KM

Details

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

100D Certified!ELECTRIC!AWD!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

2017 Tesla Model S

100D Certified!ELECTRIC!AWD!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 9488863
  2. 9488863
Logo_OneOwner

$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9488863
  Stock #: 23N2011
  VIN: 5YJSA1E20HF231547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY ELECTRIC AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Charging Cable with Storage Bag, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
AWD
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

