Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Corolla

XSE - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Toyota SafetySense, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloys & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

XSE - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Toyota SafetySense, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloys & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 4788261
  2. 4788261
  3. 4788261
  4. 4788261
  5. 4788261
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4788261
  • Stock #: HC804528
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC804528
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Corolla delivers a 1.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System.Leather, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.700+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!https://www.shopwilsons.com/HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! Qualified appraisers on duty!HISTORY: Free Carfax report includedEXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Reverse Camera
  • LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 49,000 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Prius Te...
 25,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Ene...
 93,000 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Send A Message