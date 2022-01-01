2017 Toyota Highlander

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8093989

8093989 Stock #: HS515000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.