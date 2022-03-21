Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

59,097 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+ AWD- Revers Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure, & More!

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+ AWD- Revers Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8702873
  • Stock #: HD072932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,097 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota RAV4 Hybrid delivers a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, Lane Departure Warning. Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Radar Cruise

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

