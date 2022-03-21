2017 Toyota RAV4

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8702873

8702873 Stock #: HD072932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,097 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features AWD STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.