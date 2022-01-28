2017 Toyota Tundra

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8177362

8177362 Stock #: HX219668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features USB port Aux. Audio Input STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.