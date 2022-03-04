2017 Toyota Yaris

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 6 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8488194

8488194 Stock #: 076382

076382 VIN: VNKKTUD3XHA076382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 076382

Mileage 22,648 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.