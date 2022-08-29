Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified!AlloyWheels!A/C!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified!AlloyWheels!A/C!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 9288457
  2. 9288457
  3. 9288457
  4. 9288457
  5. 9288457
  6. 9288457
  7. 9288457
  8. 9288457
  9. 9288457
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288457
  • Stock #: 22N1968
  • VIN: 3VWJ17AT8HM616120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22N1968
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 Door Ontario Coupe equipped with Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Heated Seats, Red Trim Interior, Rear Spoiler, Backup Camera, Winter Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2014 Hyundai Genesis...
 110,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Camar...
 141,000 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 135,000 KM
$22,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory