Accident FREE!!! FWD Wagon Equipped with Navigation System, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera w/ Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Power Options and MORE!!!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

159,000 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
VIN 3VWH17AU9HM542441

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2286
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Accident FREE!!! FWD Wagon Equipped with Navigation System, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera w/ Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Power Options and MORE!!!
Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Telescopic Steering Wheel

BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2017 Volkswagen Golf