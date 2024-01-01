$17,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
159,000KM
Used
VIN 3VWH17AU9HM542441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2286
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!!! FWD Wagon Equipped with Navigation System, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera w/ Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Power Options and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Call Dealer
519-767-XXXX(click to show)
