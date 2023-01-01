$34,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf R
CUSTOM/ AIRLIFT/ WRAP/ MANUAL
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9622261
- VIN: WVWWF7AU3HW048362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a car that's as unique as you are? Look no further than our custom 2017 Volkswagen Golf R, featuring a custom wrap that's sure to turn heads wherever you go.
But it's not just about the looks - this Golf R is packed with upgrades that make it a true performance machine. Airlift suspension means you can adjust your ride height on the fly, giving you the perfect stance for any situation.
And with upgraded wheels that grip the road like nothing else, you'll feel confident pushing this Golf R to its limits. Under the hood, a CTS turbo provides even more power and torque, making every drive an adrenaline-fueled experience.
If you're tired of driving a car that looks like every other car on the road, come see our custom 2017 Volkswagen Golf R. With its one-of-a-kind style and unbeatable performance, you won't find another car like it anywhere else.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
