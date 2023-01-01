Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

92,535 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf R

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

CUSTOM/ AIRLIFT/ WRAP/ MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

CUSTOM/ AIRLIFT/ WRAP/ MANUAL

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1676486162
  2. 1676486185
  3. 1676486134
  4. 1676486089
  5. 1676486206
  6. 1676486200
  7. 1676486150
  8. 1676486204
  9. 1676486201
  10. 1676486197
  11. 1676486149
  12. 1676486089
  13. 1676486199
  14. 1676486130
  15. 1676486095
  16. 1676486028
  17. 1676486105
  18. 1676486150
  19. 1676486130
  20. 1676486123
  21. 1676486162
  22. 1676486152
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622261
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU3HW048362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a car that's as unique as you are? Look no further than our custom 2017 Volkswagen Golf R, featuring a custom wrap that's sure to turn heads wherever you go.

 

But it's not just about the looks - this Golf R is packed with upgrades that make it a true performance machine. Airlift suspension means you can adjust your ride height on the fly, giving you the perfect stance for any situation.

 

And with upgraded wheels that grip the road like nothing else, you'll feel confident pushing this Golf R to its limits. Under the hood, a CTS turbo provides even more power and torque, making every drive an adrenaline-fueled experience.

 

If you're tired of driving a car that looks like every other car on the road, come see our custom 2017 Volkswagen Golf R. With its one-of-a-kind style and unbeatable performance, you won't find another car like it anywhere else. 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 49,675 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento AWD...
 148,610 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3 AWD 4DR ...
 120,502 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory