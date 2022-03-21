2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$17,700 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8817833

8817833 Stock #: 22N1835

22N1835 VIN: 3VW5T7AJ5HM244374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22N1835

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.