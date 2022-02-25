Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

109,584 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8448339
  2. 8448339
  3. 8448339
  4. 8448339
  5. 8448339
  6. 8448339
  7. 8448339
  8. 8448339
  9. 8448339
  10. 8448339
  11. 8448339
  12. 8448339
  13. 8448339
  14. 8448339
  15. 8448339
  16. 8448339
  17. 8448339
  18. 8448339
  19. 8448339
  20. 8448339
  21. 8448339
  22. 8448339
  23. 8448339
  24. 8448339
  25. 8448339
  26. 8448339
  27. 8448339
  28. 8448339
  29. 8448339
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,584KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448339
  • Stock #: 032587
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX8HK032587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,584 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 109,584 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano P...
 110,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 148,469 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory