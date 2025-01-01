Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=83 data-end=169><strong data-start=83 data-end=169>2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier – Luxury, Performance, Safety</strong></p><p data-start=171 data-end=436>Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and safety with this 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier. This sophisticated SUV is designed for those who demand both style and substance, offering a refined driving experience and cutting-edge technology.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2017 Volvo XC60

180,290 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12256780.653923390?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25194

2017 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1741386936
  2. 1741386936
  3. 1741386936
  4. 1741386936
  5. 1741386936
  6. 1741386936
  7. 1741386936
  8. 1741386937
  9. 1741386937
  10. 1741386937
  11. 1741386937
  12. 1741386937
  13. 1741386937
  14. 1741386937
  15. 1741386938
  16. 1741386938
  17. 1741386938
  18. 1741386938
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,290KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV440MRK1H2055955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C5955
  • Mileage 180,290 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier – Luxury, Performance, Safety

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and safety with this 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier. This sophisticated SUV is designed for those who demand both style and substance, offering a refined driving experience and cutting-edge technology.

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LE 163,161 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 159,036 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 117,209 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC60