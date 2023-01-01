2017 Volvo XC90

$35,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10515552

10515552 Stock #: 23N2209

23N2209 VIN: YV4BC0PL8H1167967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2209

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.