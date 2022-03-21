2017 Yamaha XVS950 V-Star 950

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 , 3 8 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8741210

8741210 VIN: JYAVN01N0HA003287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Passengers 2

Mileage 1,381 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.