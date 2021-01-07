Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

41,473 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT RS Black Exterior Appearance Package

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT RS Black Exterior Appearance Package

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,473KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429925
  • Stock #: 3807
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX8J0176573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,473 KM

Vehicle Description

RS PACKAGE, Black Appearance Package, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Camera! This Camaro makes for an affordable and fun sports car! With a classic exterior design, an updated feature-filled interior, and a powerful turbo-charged engine, this Camaro gives the best of both worlds with performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Options and features include; Reverse Camera, Paddle Shifters, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Rear Wing, Dual Exhaust, LED Lights, Power Seats, Sirius XM, Touch Screen Display, and more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

