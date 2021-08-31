2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$111,995 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition



Listing ID: 7659406

7659406 Stock #: 3952

3952 VIN: 1G1YT2D65J5600627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 32,166 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Aid Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Powertrain Supercharged Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Active suspension Targa Roof Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

