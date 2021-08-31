Menu
2018 Chevrolet Corvette

32,166 KM

$111,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Z06 3LZ/ 7-SPEED MANUAL/ CARBON PACK/ CLEAN CARFAX

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

32,166KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7659406
  Stock #: 3952
  VIN: 1G1YT2D65J5600627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 32,166 KM

Vehicle Description

650HP/650TQ, 3LZ FULLY LOADED, CARBON FIBRE GROUND EFFECTS, CARBON FIBRE ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY. The C7 Z06 is the last of its kind! The last front-engined, manual Z06 is an unbelievably capable machine with a 6.2L Supercharged V8 making 650 Horsepower! This Z06 is capable of reaching 60MPH in just 3.2 seconds, and will top out at an impressive 200MPH! This specific Corvette is in immaculate condition, and is finished in a one of a kind colour combination, Jet Black with Crystal Red racing stripes to match its beautiful Alloy Wheels and black leather with red stitching interior!

Options and features include: Bose Sound System, Heads-up Display, 4G LTE Connectivity, GT Bucket Seats, Suede Headliner w/ Diamond Stitching, Carbon Exterior Vents, Carbon Flash Badge Package, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Red Brake Calipers, Performance Data and Video Recording, Navigation, and much more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

