2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$19,788 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8342151

8342151 Stock #: JS566671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.