2018 Chevrolet Equinox

74,758 KM

Details Features

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

LT - Backup Cam

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

74,758KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8374245
  • Stock #: 332471
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV9J6332471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

