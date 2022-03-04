Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, & More!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8519828
  • Stock #: J6178021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LS w/1LS, Automatic, 1.5L

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
ONE OWNER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

