$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
519-836-2900
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, & More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8519828
- Stock #: J6178021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LS w/1LS, Automatic, 1.5L
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
ONE OWNER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4