2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8555417

8555417 Stock #: J6172905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors LEATHER Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.