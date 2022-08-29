Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Express 2500

57,600 KM

Details Description Features

$42,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Express 2500

2018 Chevrolet Express 2500

135" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Express 2500

135" WB

Location

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

57,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 57,600 KM

Vehicle Description

·         Certified

·         4.3L V6 engine

·         Automatic  transmission

·         AM/FM/AUX input radio

·         Air Conditioning

·         Power windows

·         Power locks

·         Power steering

·         Backup camera

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Rd

Guelph ON, N1K-1B4

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Massey Motors

2021 GMC Savana RWD ...
 28,900 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus IS 250 4D...
 118,400 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT
 57,250 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic

Email Massey Motors

Massey Motors

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

Call Dealer

519-831-XXXX

(click to show)

519-831-1263

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory