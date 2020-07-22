Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

58,235 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

LT Nav Sunroof Leather Blind-Spot

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5661843
  • Stock #: 3729
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3JF145184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,235 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, CONVENIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE! This 2018 Malibu is a LOADED with tons of equipment to keep its driver satisfied on a daily basis. With beautiful Alloy Sport Wheels, Black on Black colour comibination, Black Badges with Chrome Trim, this Malibu looks like a stunning luxury sedan all-around. Equipped Packages include; Appearance Package, Leather Package, Convenience & Technology Package, Sun and Wheels Package. Options and Features include; Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Start, Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Blind-Spot Detection, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, IntelliBeam Automatic High-Beam Headlamps, Front & Rear Park Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and much more!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

