2018 Chrysler Pacifica

One owner, ON and AB vehicle, No accidents(CarFax verified)....

-Customer Preferred Package 27P

-Tire & Wheel Group

-Advanced SafetyTec Group

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Map Lights

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Windows Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.