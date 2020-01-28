2018 Chrysler Pacifica

One owner, ON and AB vehicle, No accidents(CarFax verified)....
-Customer Preferred Package 27P
-Tire & Wheel Group
-Advanced SafetyTec Group
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- Power Brakes
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- DUAL AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Locks
- POWER SEAT
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Dual Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Map Lights
- Cup Holder
- Door Map Pockets
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Interior
- Memory Seats
- 3RD ROW SEATING
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Roof Rack
- tinted windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Bluetooth
- Digital clock
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Rear View Camera
- Power Lift Gates
- Rear Air & Heat
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
