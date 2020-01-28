Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited / Pano Roof

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited / Pano Roof

Milburn Sales & Service Inc.

219 Brock Rd North, Guelph, ON N1H 6H9

519-822-9949

$35,696

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,465KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4559760
  • Stock #: 20035
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG5JR365000
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One owner, ON and AB vehicle, No accidents(CarFax verified)....
-Customer Preferred Package 27P
-Tire & Wheel Group
-Advanced SafetyTec Group
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

