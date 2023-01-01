Menu
2018 CRUISER RV Embrace

0 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 CRUISER RV Embrace

2018 CRUISER RV Embrace

EL310

2018 CRUISER RV Embrace

EL310

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10172439
  • Stock #: 382153
  • VIN: 5rxnb3627j2382153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # 382153
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

