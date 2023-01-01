2018 CRUISER RV Embrace

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10172439

10172439 Stock #: 382153

382153 VIN: 5rxnb3627j2382153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Stock # 382153

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.