2018 Dodge Challenger

29,237 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8465397
  • Stock #: 168597
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ0JH168597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,237 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

