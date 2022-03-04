$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2018 Dodge Challenger
2018 Dodge Challenger
R/T
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
29,237KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8465397
- Stock #: 168597
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ0JH168597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,237 KM
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5