Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Charger

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT Certified!Navigation!BackupCamera!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Charger

GT Certified!Navigation!BackupCamera!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10425336
  2. 10425336
  3. 10425336
  4. 10425336
  5. 10425336
  6. 10425336
  7. 10425336
  8. 10425336
  9. 10425336
  10. 10425336
  11. 10425336
  12. 10425336
  13. 10425336
  14. 10425336
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425336
  • Stock #: 23T2196
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG5JH265990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2196
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario Vehicle equipped with Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera w/ Parking Sensors, A/C, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks/Seats/Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 151,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 144,000 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2016 Audi S4 Technik...
 144,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory